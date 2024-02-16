Vicky Kaushal: Injured But Unbreakable! Actor's Dedication Wins Hearts (Watch)

When it comes to dedication, one name that stands out is actor Vicky Kaushal. He puts his all into every role, as evidenced by a recent viral video. Despite sustaining an arm injury while shooting for his upcoming role in 'Chhava', Vicky Kaushal's unwavering dedication was on display as he continued to work out. The video of his commitment has made waves on social media.

Vicky Kaushal reportedly hurt himself while filming a stunt sequence for the movie ‘Chhava'. Sharing the video on his Instagram stories, Vicky Kaushal captioned it with, "When we can't run, we walk...we don't stop." The actor is sure to motivate his fans with his work ethic. In 'Chhava', Vicky Kaushal portrays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, with Rashmika Mandanna playing Yesubai Bhonsale. The shooting schedule has been temporarily paused due to Vicky's injury.





On the professional front, Vicky was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki'. His upcoming projects include Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love and War' alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.