Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif back in Mumbai after romantic getaway

Star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have returned to Mumbai after enjoying a tropical getaway.

Pictures of the duo have been doing rounds on the internet.

Katrina and Vicky could be seen walking hand-in-hand at the Mumbai airport as they returned back at the bay after spending quality time during their romantic vacation.

Katrina, 38, gave major summer vibes in her printed green co-ord set teamed with white sneakers and black goggles. Vicky, 33, looked uber cool in a white shirt and off-white trousers paired with white shoes and black and white sunglasses.

The couple had jetted off to an undisclosed location, last week.

During the vacation, the duo had shared a slew of pictures from the location. In a romantic snap shared by Katrina from the holiday, Vicky could be seen resting in her arms as they gaze at the serene location.

For the unversed, Vicky and Katrina tied the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9 last year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor