Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif chat with Alia Bhatt at airport lounge, video goes viral

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 : A video of actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif chatting with Alia Bhatt at the airport lounge in Mumbai has surfaced on social media.

The viral video shows a brief glimpse of Alia hugging Vicky as she enters the lounge. Later, Alia, Katrina and Vicky are seen sitting around a table, chatting with each other.

Katrina, vicky and Alia her next JLZ costar at Mumbai airport yesterday#katrinakaif #Vickykaushal #AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/CXurLEzxnv— myqueenkay (@myqueenkay1) June 15, 2023

Vicky and Katrina met Alia today at the Mumbai airport PS: Can I get that hug too? #VickyKaushal #KatrinaKaif #AliABhatt pic.twitter.com/bCN65tlpky — A [?] (@scrappinthrough) June 15, 2023

B-Town couple Vicky and Katrina could be seen twining in all-black outfits, while Alia can be seen in a colourful crochet top with her hair tied up into a ponytail.

On Thursday morning, Alia jetted off to Brazil to attend the Netflix Tudum 2023 event in Sao Paulo.

Around the same time, the paps, stationed outside the airport, also spotted Vicky and Katrina at the Mumbai airport, as they were heading to an undisclosed location.

She will participate as one of the cast members of Netflix's action film 'Heart of Stone,' which marks her Hollywood debut. Her co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan are also part of the talent line-up.

Apart from her, actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda will also attend the grand event.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Sanju' actor was recently seen in the romantic comedy film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' opposite Sara Ali Khan.

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the film received massive responses from the fans.

Katrina, on the other hand, will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Tiger 3' opposite Salman Khan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023. Apart from that, she also has director Farhan Akhtar's next 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Talking about Alia's work front, she will be next seen in director Karan Johar's next 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' and in 'Jee Le Zaraa'.

