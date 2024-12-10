Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif return to Mumbai post wedding annniversary celebrations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 : Star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif on Tuesday returned to Mumbai after celebrating their third wedding anniversary in Jodhpur.

The duo was snapped by the paps at the Mumbai airport. In the viral visuals, Katrina and Vicky can be seen donning colour-coordinated clothes. Katrina wore an all-black look with a beige trench coat, while Vicky complemented her in a black sweater and beige-coloured cargo pants.

A day ago, Katrina took to Instagram and penned an adorable wish for Vicky, calling him "jaan".

She also shared a picture in which the duo is seen snuggling up together for a romantic pose. dressed in a yellow top, Katrina looked gorgeous as she elevated her look with nerd glasses. Vicky, on the other hand, looked uber cool in a black t-shirt and stylish black glares."Dil tu, jaan tu... (red heart emoji)," she captioned the post, leaving netizens in awe.

Kareena Kapoor Khan reacted to the image by dropping a red heart emoji in the comment section."Hayeee Goals," a fan wrote.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. On 'Koffee With Karan', Katrina revealed that she met Vicky at Zoya Akhtar's party and that's when romance started brewing between them. Sharing the details of her relationship with Vicky, Katrina shared how Vicky was never on her 'radar'.

She said, "I did not even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over!"Calling her relationship 'unexpected and out of the blue', Katrina added, "It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal."

