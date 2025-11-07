Vicky Kaushal–Katrina Kaif Welcome Baby Boy: Know How Much Older Katrina Is and Their Net Worth

Bollywood's star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif who announced their pregnancy few months back, have welcomed baby boy this morning (Nov 7). Couple shared this good news with fans on their Instagram account. Kushal family is getting wishes from social media and Congratulations are pouring in. Vicky and Katrina have become parents a month before their fourth wedding anniversary.

Couple tied the knot on December 9, 2021 and are now very happy with their first child. On this occasion, let us know the age difference between Vicky and Katrina and the total wealth of both of them.

What is the age difference between the two?

On December 9, 2021, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had a royal wedding in Rajasthan, but the couple's affair had been in the news since 2019. Vicky had proposed to Katrina in front of Salman Khan at an event, but everyone thought it was just a joke. However, when Katrina and Vicky started sharing photos of each other on social media, their fans started to doubt them. The important thing is that Katrina is 5 years older than her star husband Vicky. Katrina is currently 42 years old, while Vicky is 37 years old.

Who is richer in terms of net worth?

Vicky Kaushal made his Bollywood debut in 2012, while Katrina Kaif made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with the film 'Boom'. Katrina has been in Bollywood for 22 years, while Vicky Kaushal has been in it for 13 years. According to reports, Katrina and Vicky's combined total wealth is Rs 265 crore. Out of this, Katrina's wealth is Rs 224 crore and Vicky's wealth is Rs 41 crore. Vicky charges between Rs 10 and 15 crore for a film. Vicky had charged Rs 10 crore for his highest-grossing film 'Chhawa'. So, Katrina charges a fee of Rs 15 to 20 crores for a film. Katrina had charged Rs 15 crores for her previous film 'Merry Christmas' (2024) and Rs 15 to 20 crores for 'Tiger 3'.