Vicky Kaushal looks uber-cool as he drops his new rugged look

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 : Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal enthralls with his swag in his new rugged look that makes fans speculate if this is the new look for any of the upcoming movies.

On Tuesday, the 'Uri' star took to his Instagram and shared several images in which he is carrying a dapper look. Sharing the pictures, he dropped a samurai emoji in the caption that relates to his outfit in the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsBetFvo9Lg/

Soon after she shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons as the actor looked drop-dead handsome, sporting a beard in the look. The killer looks of Kaushal are always well received on the internet as the audience love to see the model side of the performer.

The pictures, featured him wearing a white t-shirt that he paired with a black shirt. In the first picture, the actor poses towards the camera, giving a full glimpse of the actor's look. He complemented his looks with messy hair which accentuated his look further. The next picture in which he is looking left to the camera gave an intense look.

This new avatar of Vicky left his fans wondering if it's the new look for his next film. No matter if the guess is right or not, the look really amazed the fans as they reacted with tons of comments for the actor. "Slayerr!!!" a social media user commented followed by a "He posted again... Treat for eyes" compliment by another.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Vicky will be seen romancing Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar's 'Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke'. The Vicky-starter is a co-production of Prime Video with Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective.

It is touted to be an eclectic mix of drama, emotions and a dash of comedy. He also has 'Sam Bahadur' in his kitty. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, 'Sam Bahadur' is the story of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw which also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in the lead roles.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1, 2023.

