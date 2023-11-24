Vicky Kaushal, Meghna Gulzar seek blessings at Golden temple ahead of 'Sam Bahadur' release

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], November 24 : Actors Vicky Kaushal, and Sanya Malhotra along with director Meghna Gulzar sought blessings at the Golden Temple in Amritsar ahead of the release of their film 'Sam Bahadur'.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a string of pictures from his visit to Golden Temple on Thursday which he captioned, "Shukr. Sabr. Sukoon."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz_SwpMoeH5/

Vicky, Sanya and Meghna are currently busy promoting their film.

In the pictures, Vicky could be seen donning a white kurta pyjama and a saffron-colored head cover. Meghna and Sanya, on the other hand, wore ethnic suits.

Soon after Vicky dropped the pictures, fans swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons.

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film stars Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.

In the film, Vicky will be seen portraying the role of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Vicky recently unveiled the film's trailer which showcased the actor in in a fierce avatar.

The 2-minute-40-second trailer showcased Vicky (as Sam Manekshaw) in a fierce avatar holding his own against several high-profile leaders, including Indira Gandhi, the then-prime minister. At the end of the trailer, Vicky delivers a powerful dialogue and says, "Aaj ke baad koi bhi officer ya jawan..mere written order ke bina apni post se peeche nahi hatega..aur main wo order kabhi nahi dunga."

Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and he led the victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.

It will face a big Bollywood clash with Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film 'Animal'.

'Sam Bahadur' marks Vicky's second collaboration with Meghna Gulazar after 'Raazi'.

Apart from this, Vicky will also be seen in director Anand Tiwari's upcoming untitled romantic film alongside Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. Produced by Karan Johar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on February 23, 2024. He also has director Laxman Utekar's next 'Chaava' opposite Rashmika Mandanna which will hit the theatres on December 6, 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor