Vicky Kaushal, Parineeti Chopra groove on stage with Karan Aujla at his Mumbai concert

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 : Singer Karan Aujla's India tour is turning out to be a blend of music and star power! Fans were treated to electrifying collaborations with surprise appearances by Varun Dhawan and rapper Badshah at his Delhi concerts.

During the next leg of his tour, in Mumbai, the glamour went up a notch with Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal and Parineeti Chopra gracing the event and making it a memorable night for spectators.

The 'Sam Bahadur' actor and singer Karan Aujla delighted fans with a sensational live performance on the song 'Tauba Tauba' from their film 'Bad Newz.'

The performance of the duo left the crowd ecstatic, with fans even chanting Katrina Kaif's name, making Vicky blush in response.

When Kaushal joined Karan for a performance of their superhit song 'Tauba Tauba', the crowd erupted, creating a truly unforgettable moment for the duo and fans. Both artists seemed completely in their element, feeding off the incredible energy of the crowd, and the collaboration showcased the significant love for Punjabi music within Mumbaikars.

A truly heartwarming moment was when Aujla got emotional as Kaushal praised him for his sustained success and referenced his parents watching from the heavens and beaming with pride for his success.

Kaushal said on stage 'You aren't Geeta Di Machine, you are Geeta Di Industry. The journey that this man has had he truly deserves to shine like a star that he is today and I'm so proud of him and I know there is one only Karan. Mumbai loves you. Punjab loves you and India loves you and everyone across the globe loves you. I'm so grateful we had the biggest hit of the year together and Karan debuted in Bollywood with me. I'm a big fan of him as a singer and a songwriter."

Dharma Productions took to their Instagram handle to share the show-stealing performance of Vicky Kaushal. In the visuals, the singer-actor duo were seen grooving to the 'Tauba Tauba' song. The actor was dressed in all-black attire. He completed his look with black sunglasses.

"Ho le liya @karanaujla aur @vickykaushal09 ne dil sadda!" wrote Dharma Productions while sharing the videos.

Parineeti also jammed with Karan Ajula over 'Chamkila' songs.

Joining Aujla once again on tour, Norwegian dance group Quick Style added a visual finesse to the Mumbai leg of the tour. Parineeti made a quick appearance referring to Aujla as her brother as they performed on 'Phela Lalkare' from Chamkeela.

Concluding his Mumbai show, the singer Karan Aujla became emotional and expressed his gratitude for all the love and support from his fans and Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Parineeti Chopra who joined him on the stage.

"Mumbai you were crazy and it was another incredible milestone on the 'It Was All A Dream' tour. To see so many people singing along, celebrating this journey with me, is humbling and inspiring. I'm blessed for all the fan love. Bringing my brother Vicky, Quick Style and Parineeti on stage was a dream come true. It's a testament to the power of collaboration and community."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen in magnum opus, 'Mahavatar'. In the film, he will essay the legendary warrior sage Chiranjeevi Parashurama.

The film, which draws inspiration from Indian mythology, is slated for release in cinemas on Christmas 2026.

The announcement of 'Mahavatar' comes on the heels of Vicky Kaushal's success in films like 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' and his upcoming project 'Chhaava', based on the life of Maratha King Sambhaji Maharaj.

The first look for 'Mahavatar' was released on November 13, with a striking poster that showcases Vicky Kaushal in character.

On the other hand, Karan Aujla is garnering headlines with his 'It Was All A Dream' India tour. He calls it a celebration of his journey from being a small-town artist to now, an international superstar.

