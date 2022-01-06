Vicky Kaushal pens a beautiful birthday note for his sister-in-law Isabelle Kaif

Vicky Kaushal shared a sunkissed picture of his sister-in-law Isabelle Kaif and wished her a happy birthday.Isabelle could be seen wearing a black t-shirt with Yoda printed on it and a Star Wars cap with Micky Mouse’s ears hairband. Sharing the photo, Vicky Kaushal wished her a happy birthday and a wonderful day. He wrote, “Happiest birthday Isy! Have the most wonderful time working and partying today.”

Katrina and Vicky got married on December 9 last year in Rajasthan. Their intimate wedding was attended by close friends and family members. Soon after their wedding, Isabelle took to social media to welcome her ‘jiju’ to the family. On the work front, Isabelle Kaif is currently shooting for her new film Suswagatam Khushaamadeed with Pulkit Samrat. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal is in Indore to shoot for an upcoming untitled film with Sara Ali Khan. The actor also has Sam Bahadur, Govinda Naam Mera and The Immortal Ashwatthama in his kitty.