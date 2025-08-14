Vicky Kaushal Playfully Trolls Director Laxman Utekar Over Deleted Scenes of Chhaava

The team of Chhaava recently came together for a special Star Gold roundtable to celebrate the film ahead of its world television premiere. The engaging session featured actor Vicky Kaushal, who portrayed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, director Laxman Utekar, Divya Dutta as Maharani Soyrabai, and Vineet Kumar Singh in the role of Kavi Kalash engaged in some lively banter that gave fans a reason to be excited.

In a lighthearted moment, Vicky Kaushal playfully teased director Laxman Utekar about scenes that ended up on the cutting room floor. Vicky cheekily suggested that these deleted scenes could be watched during the conversation itself.This playful exchange has added an extra layer of anticipation for viewers looking forward to the film's world television premiere on 17th August Sunday at 8 PM on Star Gold. After rewriting box office history with over ₹800 crore in global collections, Chhaava is now poised to enter households across India this Independence Day weekend, with all its cinematic grandeur, emotional resonance and pride.

This historical cinematic blockbuster brings to life the extraordinary journey of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the fearless son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, whose legacy shaped the course of Indian history. Blending powerful storytelling, emotional depth and breathtaking visuals, Chhaava is directed by Laxman Utekar and features Vicky Kaushal in one of his most compelling performances to date as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. He is joined by a stellar ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai, Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Divya Dutta as Mahrani Soyarabai, Vineet Kumar Singh as Kavi Kalash, and Ashutosh Rana as Hambirrao Mohite, each delivering nuanced, rooted portrayals that honour the magnitude of this epic saga.

Vicky Kaushal shared, “It’s an honour to bring the legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj into every home. Chhaava has been a journey of courage and pride, and I poured my heart into every moment. Catch the World TV Premiere on August 17th, only on Star Gold. And for the first time ever, it will also be available in Marathi on select operators—making it even more special for Marathi-speaking audiences.”

Rashmika Mandanna shared, "Playing Maharani Yesubai in 'Chhaava' was an honour for me. She was a woman of immense strength, grace, and resilience, a true pillar beside Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Bringing her story to the screen, especially in such a monumental historical drama, has been truly special. I'm eagerly looking forward to the World TV Premiere of Chhaava, which can also be viewed in Marathi for the first time across select operators, on Star Gold on August 17th, at 8 PM."

Director Laxman Utekar expressed his excitement for the television premiere, stating, "Chhaava’ is not just a film to me — it’s a tribute to the courage and spirit of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, a story that had to be told with all the grandeur and authenticity it deserves. It fills me with pride that ‘Chhaava’ will premiere on Star Gold on August 17th at 8 PM and for the first time, audiences can also experience it in Marathi across select operators. I hope this historical saga finds a place in every home and every heart."