Vicky Kaushal roars in 'Chhaava' teaser

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 : The wait is finally over! The makers of Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Chhaava' on Monday unveiled the teaser of the film.

Vicky's fierce appearance as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Indian warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in the teaser undoubtedly left the audience on the edge of their seat.

In the clip, Vicky is seen riding a horse, dressed in battle armor. We can also see him fighting a sea of enemies single-handedly and emerging as a warrior.

A powerful voiceover resonated in the background. Vicky said, "Chhatrapati Shivaji ko sher kehte hain, aur sher ke bacche ko Chhaava."

Laxman Utekar directed the historical drama 'Chhaava'.

In May 2024, Vicky, after finishing shooting for the film, took to Instagram and penned down a note filled with gratitude.

He wrote, "The incredibly passionate and dramatic journey of filming Chhaava couldn't have ended without some drama. The rain Gods put up a show today, immediately after we rolled our final shot."

"There's so much I wish to say, there's so little I'm able to convey about this journey right now... maybe in a few days when it all sinks in. All I can say now with a heart full of gratitude, love, and contentment is that... IT'S A WRAP!!!," he added.

Earlier, after wrapping up the film shoot, Rashmika took to Instagram and gave a shout-out to the team.

Thanking Laxman and Vicky for being excellent collaborators on set, Rashmika wrote, "@laxman.utekar sir... I just wonder how can a man handle such a big set with at least 1500 working people with such calm and poise."

"Sir, you have seen me as Yesubai when no one in the world could've even thought about this and I truly wonder how, and not just me. The whole country will wonder how.. but watching those visuals make me tear up.. you've gotten a performance out of me that I am excited for the world to watch," she wrote.

Addressing Vicky as Maharaj, Rashmika said she had a great time sharing the screen with the actor."It's been such a pleasure working with you. You are just tooooo warm and kind (except for the last day where you were just taking my case) but most days you were amazing. I am kidding. You are such a gem. I will always wish the best for you man. Was such a pleasure. Mom has told me to convey regards to you (sic)" she added.

The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and is all set to hit the theatres on December 6, 2024.

