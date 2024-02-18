Vicky Kaushal Set to Spill Secrets on No-filter With Neha?

No-filter With Neha, the acclaimed podcast hosted by Neha Dhupia, is thrilled to announce that the next guest on the show will be none other than Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal. According to recent buzz in the industry, Vicky will be joining Neha for an exclusive and candid conversation, set to captivate audiences with insights into his life and his relationship with his wife, Katrina Kaif.

With a reputation for drawing out the most intriguing and personal stories from its guests, No-filter With Neha has become a must-listen for fans of Bollywood and beyond. The podcast has been making waves with its stellar lineup of celebrities, including Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, and Ananya Panday, among others.

In anticipation of Vicky Kaushal's appearance, A source from the sets revealed, "We are thrilled to welcome Vicky Kaushal to No-filter With Neha. His talent and charisma have captivated audiences worldwide, and we can't wait for our viewers to hear his unfiltered take on life, love, and everything in between."

Viewers can expect an engaging and insightful conversation as Vicky Kaushal joins Neha Dhupia on No-filter With Neha. Stay tuned for this highly anticipated episode, as well as future episodes featuring more of Bollywood's brightest stars.