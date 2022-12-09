Vicky Kaushal shares cozy pic with wife Katrina on first wedding anniversary

It's Vickat's first wedding anniversary! And to mark this occasion Vicky shared a special wish for his wifey Katrina Kaif on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky dropped a series of pictures along with a note.

Vicky's sweet note for his wife read, "Time flies... but it flies in the most magical way with you my love. Happy one year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever imagine!"

The first picture is from Vickat's wedding dairies, in which the couple was seen donning their wedding dress.

He also shared a cute solo picture of his wife.

Vicky and Katrina get mushy in this picture with the sun's rays on the backdrop.

As soon as the pictures were posted, the couple's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Actor Ileana D'Cruz dropped a comment, she wrote, "you two man! Happy Anniversary!!!!"

If reports are to be believed, Ileana is currently dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The duo's relationship rumours recently surfaced after the two were spotted vacationing with Vicky and Katrina in the Maldives.

Film director Shashank Khaitan also commented. He wrote, "happy anniversary guys," with fire and clapping hands emoticons.

The couple went for a short vacation to an undisclosed location to celebrate their first marriage anniversary.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. They hosted grand wedding celebrations at Six Senses Fort Barwara from December 7-9. The ceremonies included mehendi, haldi, sangeet and the final wedding ceremony.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be next seen in a quirky thriller film 'Govinda Naam Mera' opposite Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is all set to stream exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from December 16, 2022.

Apart from that, he also has Laxman Utekar's next untitled film and Megna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur'.

Katrina, on the other hand, was recently seen in the horror comedy film 'Phone Bhoot' alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi which got decent responses from the audience.

She will be next seen in an action thriller film 'Tiger 3' opposite Salman Khan and in 'Merry Christmas' alongside south actor Vijay Sethupathi.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor