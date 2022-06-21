Vicky Kaushal starts prepping for Sam Manekshaw biopic

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal on Tuesday said he has started preparing for his much anticipated film “Sam Bahadur”, a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.The National Award winner will play the titular war hero in the biographical drama, directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies.

Kaushal took to Instagram to share the update with fans and followers.“Here we go… Prep starts! #SAMBAHADUR @meghnagulzar @rsvpmovies,” the “Sardar Udham” actor captioned the picture of the film’s script.Manekshaw was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, and the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of field marshal.The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, who will play Manekshaw’s wife Silloo, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, who will be seen in the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

