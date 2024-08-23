Vicky Kaushal to Vidya Balan, celebs attend veteran photographer Pradeep Bandekar's prayer meet

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 : In memory of veteran press photographer Pradeep Bandekar, a prayer meet was held in Mumbai on Friday. Several B-Town celebs including Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Vidya Balan and others arrived to pay their last respects.

Pradeep Bandekar passed away on August 11.

Confirming the news of his demise with ANI, Pradeep's son Prathamesh informed that his father died in the wee hours of Sunday. He was 70.

Vicky Kaushal was spotted attending the prayer meeting.

Vicky's father and action director Sham Kaushal also arrived.

Vidya Balan was also among the attendees.

Anil Kapoor also arrived to pay his last respects.

Dalip Tahil snapped at Pradeep Bandekar's prayer meet.

Gulshan Grover arrived to offer his condolences.

Sonali Kulkarni marked her presence at the meet.

Beside them, Shah Rukh Khan arrived to pay his last respects. He was accompanied by his manager, Pooja Dadlani.

Aamir Khan and Jacky Shroff also attended the prayer meet.

After learning about the demise of Pradeep Bandekar, several members of the Indian film industry including Ajay Devgn and Bipasha Basu took to their respective social media handles and paid condolences.

"Pradeep Bandekar ji's passing is a personal loss...His decades-long bond with our family goes beyond the lens....He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered. Om Shanti," Ajay wrote on X.

In his decades-long career, Pradeep had worked closely with film stars. From Ajay Devgn to Manoj Bajpayee, he shared a great relationship with the members of the film industry.

