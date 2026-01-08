Vicky Kaushal's dad Sham Kaushal calls grandson Vihaan his biggest 'blessing'

Mumbai, Jan 8 Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal called his grandson, Vihaan Kaushal, his biggest 'blessing'.

Expressing his gratitude to the almighty for blessing him and his family with little Vihaan, Sham Kaushal wrote on his Instagram account, "Mera Pota (Grandson) Vihaan Kaushal. Bhagwan ka jitna bhi shukar karu kam hain (I cannot thank God enough). Blessings, blessings & blessings (sic)", followed by hug emojis.

His post comes after Vicky and Katrina Kaif disclosed the name of their little bundle of joy on Wednesday, two months after welcoming their firstborn.

The couple posted an adorable click of little Vihaan's hand on Katrina and Vicky's hands on Instagram.

Revealing the name of their son on social media, they wrote, "Our Ray of Light...Vihaan Kaushal...Prayers are answered...Life is beautiful...Our world is changed in a instant...Gratitude beyond words."

Chachu Sunny Kaushal explained the meaning of the name Vihaan in his social media post, saying, "Vihaan...The first ray of light".

As Vicky and Katrina welcomed their first child on November 7, 2025, 'dadaji', Sham Kaushal, penned a gratitude note on social media for the latest blessing in the Kaushal family.

His heartfelt post on Instagram read, "Shukriya Rab da...(folded hands emojis) Kal se Bhagwan ka mere parivar pe etne meherban rehne ke liye, jitna bhi shukar kar raha hun, unki blessings ke samne kam pad raha hai. God is & has been so kind. Bhagwan ki meherbani aise hi mere bachon pe aur sabse junior kaushal pe bani rahe. Hum sab bahut khush hain aur bahut blessed feel kar rahe hain. (Thank you, God...(folded hands emojis) for being so kind to my family, no matter how much I thank him, it feels insufficient in front of all his blessings. God is and has been so kind. May God's grace continue to remain on my children and the youngest Kaushal. We are all very happy and feel very blessed.) (sic)."

"So so happy on becoming Dada. May God bless all, Rab Rakha (folded hands emojis)," he went on to write.

