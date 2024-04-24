Vicky Kaushal's First Look as a Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj form Movie 'Chhava' Leaked (See Pics)

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal who has won the hearts of the audience through various films will be seen portraying the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj historic movie 'Chhaava'. This movie has been on news from last several months and now the first look of Vicky Kaushal's movies has been leaked.

Vicky Kaushal's look from the movie 'Chhava' has gone viral. In this photo, we can see he is seen wearing Rudraksh mala on his neck, Shivgandh on her forehead, his hair is tied in bun.

#VickyKaushal Is True Chameleon 🙌



These images from #Chaava set, where @vickykaushal09 captured as #ChhatrapatiSambhajiMaharaj is the proof of dedication and conviction 💯



The long beard, moustache and grown hair shows his commitment. 👏 pic.twitter.com/EtE9imxY4i — Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) April 23, 2024

Vicky is seen taking instance training for this role. He is building physique to match Sambhaji Maharaj look. Talking about the cast and production this movie is directed by Laxman Utekar who directed 'Mimi'

This is the debut for Laxman, who will showcase historical art in the film 'Chhava'. Vicky Kaushal portrays Sambhaji Maharaj, while Rashmika Mandana plays Yesubai. Additionally, Marathi actor Santosh Juvekar will feature in a significant role.