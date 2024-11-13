Vicky Kaushal’s First Look As Lord Parashurama In Mahavatar Unveiled; Filming To Begin In November 2025

Vicky Kaushal is set to play the role of Chiranjeevi Parashurama in his upcoming film Mahavatar. The actor’s first look has been revealed on Wednesday, November 13. The film is slated to release on Christmas 2026. Mahavatar is produced by Dinesh Vijan and will be directed by Amar Kaushik, the filmmaker behind Stree 2.

Sharing the motion poster on Instagram, Vicky wrote, “Dinesh Vijan brings to life the story of the eternal warrior of dharma! Vicky Kaushal stars as Chiranjeevi Parashurama in #Mahavatar, directed by Amar Kaushik. Coming to cinemas – Christmas 2026!"The film is expected to go floors in November 2026, after Vicky has completed Love & War with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

“After Love & War, Vicky was looking to sign on for a mega-budget feature film and producer Dinesh Vijan came up with a script he couldn’t say no to. Vicky’s next after Love & War is an epic feature film that would see him play the part of Lord Parshuram. Vicky jumped to the idea of the film and signed it without any second thoughts," the source said.

The film’s story centers on Chiranjeevi Parashurama, one of the seven eternal immortals (or Chiranjeevis) in Hindu mythology, who is revered as a warrior sage and a symbol of resilience, penance, and retribution. The mythological character of Parashurama is often depicted as an avatar of Vishnu, the protector, but he is also known for his fiery temper and his role as a fierce warrior who wields an axe, which he received as a divine blessing. The film will go on floors in November 2025. Interestingly, this marks Vicky Kaushal's second project with Maddock Films following Chhaava.



