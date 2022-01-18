Vicky Kaushal's throwback video from acting school days goes viral

Famous Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is always in the news. Vicky is currently in the spotlight due to a video of his that is 13 years old. An old video is currently going viral on social media. Actress Shireen Mirza is seen with him in the viral video. A user shared this video on Instagram and wrote in the caption, 'You will laugh a lot after watching this video' Vicky's look in the video caught the attention of netizens. There is a big difference between the current look of Vicky and how is he use to look 13 years ago.

Vicky Kaushal is reliving his “good old acting school days” with friend Shireen Mirza, who shared a throwback video from their time together. Shireen is an actor too and has appeared in the TV show Ye Hai Mohabbatein as Simran ‘Simmi’ Bhalla Khurana.

Shireen captioned the video, “Jab hum chote bachhe the (when we used to be kids),” and added laughing emojis. In another slide, she sort of apologised to Vicky for posting the video and wrote, “folding hands already for posting this ha ha ha,” with folded hands and laughing emojis.

Reacting to the video and sharing it on Instagram Stories, Vicky wrote, “Good old acting school days (2009).”