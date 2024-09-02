Victoria, David wish their ‘talented’ son Romeo: Proud of the man you have turned into

Los Angeles, Sep 2 As their son Romeo Beckham turned 22, Victoria Beckham and star footballer David Beckham wished their “kind and talented son”.

Victoria took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures featuring her son. She captioned it: “Happy birthday @romeobeckham. We all love you so much.Kind,talented and passionate.Beautiful both inside and out!”

“You are about to begin an exciting new chapter and we couldn’t more excited for you!!!You are our everything kisses @davidbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham #harperseven.”

David shared a throwback picture of Romeo from his younger days and wrote: “Happy 22nd Birthday to my beautiful boy... We are so proud of the man you have turned into , kind , passionate and hard working...

“Have the most amazing day because you deserve it... Love you mate so much @romeobeckham @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven”

Romeo has reportedly left his Premier League football club to focus on a career in fashion.

According to The Sun, the midfielder was offered a new contract by Brentford FC in June to stay on with their B team. However the 21-year-old is hoping to follow in his mother Victoria's footsteps as he signed with top Paris fashion agency.

Romeo has starred in a Burberry campaign when he was just two-years-old and he is regularly seen showing off his style sense at A-list events, reports dailymail.co.uk.

A source said: “Romeo has decided to hang up his football boots and devote his time to his fashion career. He has loved his time at Brentford but needs to focus his attention on fashion, which is where his passion lies.

“Romeo has recently signed with a top fashion agent in Paris and has his sights set on working with some ­massive brands.”

