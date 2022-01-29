VIDEO! Salman Khan, Shehnaz break down remembering late actor Siddharth Shukla

After 16 weeks of regular dose of entertainment, 'Bigg Boss 15' is all set to drop the curtains on Sunday and it will be a mega event as a galaxy full of stars will be seen adding a sprinkle of fun to it.

Viewers will witness Shehnaaz revisiting the stage of 'Bigg Boss' as she's all set to give tribute, a 'pyaar bhara salaam' to her friend and season 13 winner and late actor Sidharth Shukla.

Colors TV posted a new promo where Shehnaz and Salman can be seen getting emotional. You will see that Salman Khan calls Shehnaz on stage. As soon as she came onto the stage, she burst into tears and said, “I have become a little emotional.” After this, Shehnaz kept sobbing.Salman Khan tried to embrace her. After this, Salman himself started crying.

The caption read,"Bigg Boss ke manch par aayi Shehnaaz Gill, poorani yaadon ko taaza karke ho gaye saare emotional."

Dressed in a lavender gown, Shehnaaz dances her heart out as he celebrates Sidharth Shukla‘s legacy on Bigg Boss 15 grand finale stage and also remembers him through her own journey with him in the show.

