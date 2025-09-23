"Vidhu Vinod Chopra Calls '12th Fail' National Award Win 'A Personal Victory'

The 71st National Film Awards ceremony, held in New Delhi on September 23, 2023, celebrated the finest achievements in Indian cinema. Among the standout moments of the evening was the recognition of 12th Fail, an emotional biopic based on the life of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. The film clinched two major awards: Best Feature Film and Best Actor, which was shared by Vikrant Massey and Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan.

For filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the win was particularly personal. Speaking to reporters at the event, Chopra reflected on his long and storied journey in the film industry, marking a full-circle moment."It's a personal win for me also," he shared with emotion. "I remember, when I came here for the first time, LK Advani ji was the Information and Broadcasting Minister. I had just received 4,000 rupees for Murder at Monkey Hill in 1977 — that was my first award. So, it's been... it's my life. From there to here, it’s my life — it’s 12th FAIL!"

On 5th September, Vikrant Massey didn’t just wish filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra a happy birthday — he opened his heart. Taking to his Instagram, Vikrant shared marked the day with an emotional note that doubled as a Teacher’s Day tribute, honouring a man he now considers far more than a director.“Happiest Birthday Sir Thank you for being my guiding light. Just like teachers should be. I love you Happy Teachers Day too” he wrote