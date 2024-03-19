Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s advice to aspiring filmmaker: Script should talk to you

Mumbai, March 19 Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, whose latest film '12th Fail' emerged as a breakout success of last year, interacted with the young aspiring filmmakers from the Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institution.

Sharing the tips with the young filmmakers, he underscored the importance of having a good script for making a good film.

The director said: “The script should be talking to you. You should be able to fall in love with it. And ask yourself if you love that idea enough to tell the world.”

Vidhu also hinted towards his liking and falling in love with his upcoming project, the idea of which he really liked.

He further mentioned, “Each one of them should have their own idea. The most important thing here is that whatever you want to tell the world which may be very different in each case, that is what they should try and narrate. First of all, discover and find within yourself what is it that you want to tell the world, and then say it in all honesty. While you connect your personal experiences to it.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor