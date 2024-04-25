Vidya Balan Opens Up About Facing Bullying and Nepotism in Bollywood Award Functions

The war between insider and outsider is going on for long time. The word nepotism has been around from past decades. Many strugglers who build their career had talked about the partiality that they have experienced in B-Town. Recently 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' actress Vidya Balan revealed about nepotism, she also shared a story about feeling bullied by King khan and Saif Ali Khan.

Vidya Made her acting debut in 1995 with the sitcom Hum Paanch, following which she made several unsuccessful attempts at a film career. In 2005, she played the heroine in Sarkar's 'Parineeta', an adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel of the same name. Vidya won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for the film. She got clicked by audience in Rajkumar Hirani's Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006), a successful comedy sequel.

During the Filmfare Awards 2008, hosted by Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan, she discussed her experience and the Na-Real Award she received for her costume design in Sajid Khan's Heyy Baby. She said, “When they told me they're going to give me the Na-Real Award, I said, ‘Why me? My clothes are not just my choice, right?’ At that time, I was too new to have an opinion on anything. So they said, ‘No, we’re just doing this fun segment so we're going to give you this award.' So I said, ‘Fine, but I’m going to share it with the costume designer and the director, and they said, ‘No, you mustn’t do that.' And that, I think, is not nice.”

She further added, “That night, I was shattered. I was shattered because I was very alone. I realized that, yes, it does make a difference when you don't come from a film family because no one outside you is looking out for you. It felt like bullying to me. It was, it undoubtedly was. Just because I don't come with a certain shield, you can't… I thought it was a joke so it was okay. But when I realized I was the only one being made fun of, it wasn't funny anymore.”