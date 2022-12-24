Vidya Balan's co-star Tunisha Sharma dies by suicide on shooting set

In a shocking incident, television actress actress Tunisha Sharma, who was working on Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul is no more. She passed away on the sets of her show in Mumbai. She apparently died by suicide. The actress was shooting for her TV show, Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. She ended her life on the sets, in the make-up room at Naigaon. Tunisha was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared that she was no more. She was just 20 years old.

According to reports, she was in her co-star, Sheezan Mohammed Khan’s make-up room. When Sheezan returned after his shot, he found the room locked. When, despite repeated calls, Tunisha did not open the door, it was then broken open and Tunisha was rushed to the hospital. Tunisha was a child actor. She shared the screen with stars like Katrina Kaif and Vidya Balan. Tunisha made her debut with Fitoor, where she played the younger Katrina Kaif. She did the same in Baar Baar Dekho. She shared the screen with Vidya Balan in Kahaani 2. She was a popular face on TV as well, and was a part of shows like Internet Wala Love, Ishq Subhallah, Gayab, and Sher-E-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh.