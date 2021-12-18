Vidyut Jammwal and Neeraj Chopra bond over passion and hard work

Mumbai, Dec 18 Action star Vidyut Jammwal and Olympic hero Neeraj Chopra recently had a conversation over Instagram Live about what it takes to be a champion, dedication and hard work.

While Vidyut joined live from Egypt, where he's shooting for 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha', Neeraj joined from the U.S.

The Olympic javelin gold medallist shared his thoughts on the secret to being a champion, he said, "Whatever work you do, be 'ziddi' (determined). Be determined for your goal. Work very hard. Be extraordinary in your field and make India proud."

Having popularised the sport of javelin, Neeraj told the actor, "You've built a great body and worked hard for it and it shows. If we ever meet, we'll try javelin together (sic)."

Vidyut too praised the athlete and said he admires the latter for how he perceives practice, "I just love the fact that he (Neeraj) is enjoying life. Practice is enjoyment for him (sic)."

Neeraj also shared his tryst with media interaction and interviews, as he said, "I never prepared for my interviews, I spoke my heart out. Post Olympics I got some free time from training ,for relaxation and then I did some interviews and had some interactive sessions and it was quite nice."

