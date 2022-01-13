Vidyut Jammwal kickstarts shoot of his debut production 'IB 71'

Mumbai, Jan 13 Action star Vidyut Jammwal flagged off the first schedule of his next film titled 'IB 71' directed by Sankalp Reddy on Thursday.

The espionage thriller is based on a true incident of how Indian Intelligence Officers outwitted the entire Pakistani establishment and gave the Indian armed forces the required advantage to face a two-front war.

The film is Vidyut's debut production venture under his banner Action Hero Films in association with T-Series and Reliance Entertainment. Talking about the film's first schedule, Vidyut Jammwal shares, "It's a new beginning for my production house Action Hero Films. I'm thrilled about backing a film that revisits a glorious chapter in history. It's a story of the brilliance of intelligence officers, whom I salute with all my heart. My team and I are grateful to have begun the year on an exciting note."

Director Sankalp Reddy says, "The shooting for 'IB 71' has begun in full swing. We're all pumped about bringing its story to the audience in a way that celebrates the unsung heroes of India. Here's a film that is about to redefine what it means to be a hero. I'm happy that we're off to a great start."

Bhushan Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, T-Series, says, "We kick off 2022 with renewed enthusiasm and respect for our intelligence officers, who protect us without wanting credit for it. We hope to honour them with 'IB 71'. I take immense pride in backing a film being conceptualised on such a large-hearted story."

Producer Shibasish Sarkar says, "We're excited to have 'IB 71' hit the floors. It's a film about heroes and not all heroes are celebrated publicly. We hope to tell this story in a novel way and give the audience a glimpse into the part of Indian history that inspired it."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor