Vidyut Jammwal-starrer 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2' to release on June 17

Mumbai, April 22 Bollywood's action star Vidyut Jammwal's upcoming film 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2' is all set to release on the big screen on June 17.

Vidyut took to Twitter to make the announcement and also shared a new poster of the film. Alongside the new look, the actor wrote: "Witness the #AgniPariksha of Sameer & Nargis in #KhudaHaafizChapterllAgniPariksha. Releasing in theatres on June 17, 2022. @faruk_kabir. @ShivaleekaO. @KumarMangat. @AbhishekPathakk @ZeeStudios_

@PanoramaMovies @AChowksey."

'Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 - Agni Pariksha' is an action-thriller film and a sequel to the 2020 film 'Khuda Haafiz'. The film is written and directed by Faruk Kabir and produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Sneha Bimal Parekh and Ram Mirchandani under the banner of Panorama Studios.

It also stars Shivaleeka Oberoi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor