Vidyut Jammwal to star in ‘Sher Singh Raana’ biopic

Actor Vidyut Jammwal is all set to star in ‘Sher Singh Raana’ biopic. Taking to his Instagram handle the actor dropped the first poster of the movie where he will be seen playing the titular character.As per a statement, the movie is a thriller that will tell the story of Sher Singh Rana, a staunch Rajput, who became a worldwide name when he brought back the remains of Prithviraj Chauhan, ruler of the Chauhan Dynasty, from Kandahar, Afghanistan.

Excited about the project, Vidyut said, “Sher Singh Raana marks my first biopic. I think destiny connected the dots when the role of the fearless Sher Singh Raana came to me. I look forward to working with Vinod Bhanushali and Shree Narrayan Singh.” Talking about the casting, Narrayan Singh said, “When you hear tales of Sher Singh Raana you know that his life and his experiences were filled with adventure and intrigue. While Vidyut has conquered the action space, in this film we see him take on a character he has never attempted before. It is about this man whose sole focus was to do something for his nation.” The other details of the film have not been revealed yet. On the work front, Vidyut was last seen in Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Sanak which released on Disney Plus Hotstar.

