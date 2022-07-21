Vidyut-starrer 'Commando' to be adapted into web series with new actor

Mumbai, July 21 Action movie franchise 'Commando' will soon be adapted into an OTT series. The new show will feature Para SF Captain Karan Singh Dogra's (originally played by popular actor Vidyut Jammwal) adventures in finer detail, giving viewers a close look at his life and mission.

The series will release exclusively on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar and will be backed by filmmaker-producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, who earlier made the medical drama series 'Human' for the streamer.

Commenting on the development, Vipul said in a statement, "It's an absolute pleasure and joy to extend the action franchise like 'Commando' into the OTT world. The franchise has been very special because we launched the supremely talented Vidyut Jammwal and it went on to become one of the most successful action franchises. It will be very exciting as this is going to be another experiment with the same franchise that has never happened in India."

Vipul, who will take over the reins as the show creator, is currently on a search for a fresh face to portray the lead character in the new show.

"'Commando' as a film only has Vidyut Jammwal but OTT will launch a new Commando. Moreover, action is a genre that is pretty unexplored on OTT in India so in that sense, it will be a new thing for the OTT, so it will be fun to do that. I am super thrilled to associate with Disney+ Hotstar after "Human" as they are an amazing team with great vision", he added.

This will be the first time in India when a film franchise will be converted into a digital series from scratch.

