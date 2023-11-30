Vignesh Shivan surprises Nayanthara with "the most sweetest birthday gift" on her special day

Celebrated Tollywood couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have once again captured the spotlight, this time with a lavish birthday gift. Vignesh Shivan surprised Nayanthara on her 39th birthday by gifting her a luxurious new car. The actress shared the exciting news on her Instagram, expressing gratitude to her husband for the thoughtful present.

Nayanthara took to her Instagram handle to reveal glimpses of her new car, expressing her joy and gratitude. She wrote, "WELCOME HOME YOU BEAUTY! @wikkiofficial My dear husband, Thank u for the most sweetest Birthday gift 🧡🧡 Love you."

While the exact model was not disclosed, the car appears to be a sophisticated new Mercedes Maybach sedan, with an estimated cost of around Rs 3 crore before customizations.

The couple celebrated Nayanthara's birthday with their children, Uyir and Ulag, and Vignesh showered her with love and gifts. The birthday festivities included a heartwarming family picture shared by Vignesh on social media.

Nayanthara had two significant releases in 2023—Jawan and Iraivan. While Jawan emerged as a blockbuster hit, Iraivan did not fare as well with the audience. In Jawan, Nayanthara portrayed a formidable cop and played Shah Rukh Khan's love interest, marking her impactful debut in Bollywood. Looking ahead, Nayanthara has projects like Annapoorni, Test, and Mannangatti Since 1960 in her lineup, with no official announcement yet about her future plans in the Hindi film industry.