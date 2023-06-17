Vijay Deverakonda begins shooting for 'VD 12'
By ANI | Published: June 17, 2023 10:10 AM 2023-06-17T10:10:02+5:30 2023-06-17T10:10:04+5:30
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 17 : Lights, camera and action! Actor Vijay Deverakonda has started shooting for a film tentatively titled 'VD 12' in Hyderabad.
The movie is being directed by Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri.
Taking to Instagram, Vijay dropped a poster in which he is seen holding a gun.
"Shoot begins," the poster read.
Sree Leela will share screen space with Vijay. More details regarding the project are awaited.
Vijay has also collaborated with Mrunal Thakur for a new film, which is being helmed by Parasuram Petla and is being produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations.
Mrunal shared a picture from the film's pooja with Vijay on her Instagram handle and wrote in the caption, "The first step in a very exciting journey...It's my 1st time working with @srivenkateswaracreations and I'm really thrilled to be sharing the screen with @thedeverakonda..Can't wait for the shoot to begin @parasurampetla #KUMohanan @gopisundar__official #VasuVarma #DilRaju #Shirish @harshithsri @hanshithareddy"
The film will have Vasu Varma as the creative producer, K.U. Mohanan as cinematographer, Gopi Sunder as music director with art direction being handled by A.S. Prakash.
