Vijay Deverakonda shares heartwarming post for his father, calls him, "My Family Star"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 : As Vijay Deverakond and Mrunal Thakur starrer film 'Family Star' hit the theatres today, the ace actor penned an emotional note for his father, Deverakonda Govardhan Rao and called him, "My hero. My Star".

On his Instagram handle, he shared a video featuring a series of pictures from his childhood days with his father.

Along with the pictures, he wrote a message for his father. "My Family Star. Without you, I wouldn't be where I am today. From my first steps as a baby, till every step I take today, I know you're standing behind me and watching over me. You struggled, so I never have to. You sacrificed your happiness so that I could be happy. You are my first best friend. You are my first hero. You are my strength," wrote the actor

He added, "If I ever hurt you or let you down, forgive me. Know that I love you. Making you proud will be my biggest success, and you will forever be My Family Star."

The 'Liger' actor captioned the video with a heart-touching note. He wrote, "My hero. My Star. Life is full of highs and lows :) and I do not know what it holds in store.But i work everyday to make you proud and happy. I love you my Superstar..We made #FamilyStar to celebrate the stars in our lives, sharing with you a little flashback of the man who i made this movie for. I dedicate this movie to every Man/Woman/Boy/Girl fighting for their family ...Lots of love, Your man.Vijay."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C5WH9rmRwQR/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Directed by Parasuram Petla, 'Family Star' marks the first collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur. The film, supported by a cast including Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu, also features a special appearance by Rashmika Mandanna.

Produced by Dil Raju, this multilingual release (Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi) is all set to hit theatres on April 5, 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor