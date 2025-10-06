Vijay Deverakonda’s Car Meets With an Accident in Telangana; Actor Shares Update (VIDEO)

Vijay Deverakonda Accident News: Actor Vijay Deverakonda escaped unhurt after his car was involved in an accident in Jogulamba Gadwal district on Monday. The incident occurred while he was returning to Hyderabad from Puttaparthi. Reports said another vehicle hit Vijay’s car from behind. The actor and his family were unharmed and continued their journey in another vehicle. Minor damage was reported to his car. Vijay’s driver filed a police complaint, and a case has been registered. Authorities will begin an investigation.

#Hyderabad: Actor Vijay Deverakonda’s car met with a minor accident in Jogulamba Gadwal district while returning from Puttaparthi. The actor was unharmed; only the car sustained minor damage.#Hyderabad#VijayDeverakonda#Accident#Telanganapic.twitter.com/sSJXUciOiV — Lokmat Times Nagpur (@LokmatTimes_ngp) October 6, 2025

Sharing his first statement since the accident, Vijay wrote on X, “All is well. Car took a hit, but we are all fine. Went and did a strength workout as well and just got back home.” He added on a lighter note, “My head hurts but nothing a biryani and sleep will not fix. So biggest hugs and my love to all of you. Don’t let the news stress you.”

Vijay recently got engaged to actress Rashmika Mandanna in a private ceremony on October 3, 2025. On Monday, he visited Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Prasanthi Nilayam Ashram in Puttaparthi with his family and was seen wearing his engagement ring. The couple, who have been dating for several years, are expected to marry in February 2026, according to media reports.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in the film Kingdom, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, now streaming on Netflix in multiple languages. Rashmika Mandanna is preparing for Thamma, releasing on October 21, and Cocktail 2, co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.