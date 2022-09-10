Vijay Deverakonda’s Jana Gana Mana shelved after debacle of Liger?

After the unexpected failure of Liger there have been rumours that Vijay Deverakonda's next with Puri Jagannadh titled Jana Gana Mana is off the cards. Speculations are rife that Jana Gana Mana has been shelved because of the Liger's debacle. While the rumours took the internet by storm, now the producer Charmmie Kaur has refuted the claims. Charmmie took to Twitter and dismissed the rumours. She tweeted, "Rumours rumours rumours! All rumours are fake! Just focusing on the progress of. Meanwhile, RIP rumours." Although she hasn't mentioned Jana Gana Mana, it is said that she was definitely indicating it.

Charmmie Kaur and Puri Jagannadh have taken a short break from social media. Sharing her decision, she wrote on Twitter, "Chill guys! Just taking a break ( from social media ) @PuriConnects will bounce back Bigger and Better... until then, Live and let Live."Vijay Deverakonda's Liger was released in theatres on August 25, 2022, in five languages. The film ended up as a disaster at the box office.