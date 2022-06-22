Vijay is the person who has made me what I am today: Producer Jagadish

Chennai, June 22 Greeting actor Vijay on his birthday, producer Jagadish on Wednesday showered praises on the actor saying that it was literally Vijay who had made him into what he was today.

Jagadish, who was a manager of Vijay before turning producer with the actor's film, 'Master', Atook to Instagram to post his birthday wishes for the actor.He wrote, "(This is) the day that I get more excited than my birthday. Yes, my Thalapathya¿s birthday. A person who has literally made me who I am today. Instrumental in building a life that I cherish every moment of. Not just me but the way you always care and bring up the people around you is astonishing.

"Have always felt blessed being around you and the love and respect I have for you is something beyond words na. Wishing you a very happy and healthy birthday."Not just Jagadish, scores of film celebrities and fans have been sending their birthday wishes to the actor, the second look of whose 66th film, 'Varisu', is to be released today.

