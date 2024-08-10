Vijay Kadam Passed Away: Veteran Marathi Actor Dies Due to Cancer at 67

Vijay Kadam, a prominent figure in Marathi theater and cinema, has passed away. The actor succumbed to cancer this morning, bringing an end to his long battle with the illness. Kadam's body will be cremated today at the Andheri crematorium. His death marks a significant loss to the entertainment industry, where he was celebrated for his exceptional talent and contributions.





Sad to inform the demise of a very fine actor a dear friend Vijay Kadam May his soul rest in peace. 🙏🙏🙏 — Ajinkya Deo (@Ajinkyad) August 10, 2024

Vijay Kadam, a stalwart in the Marathi entertainment industry, left an indelible mark with his comic roles across various mediums. His career spanned plays, films, and advertisements. Recently, he gained renewed recognition for his collaboration with cricketer Rishabh Pant in a highly successful advertisement. Kadam’s comedic brilliance, particularly evident in the 1980s and 1990s, brought joy to many. Notable performances in plays such as Sahi De Sahi, Vichha Majhi Puri Kara, and Papa Sanga Kunache showcased his exceptional talent and remain fondly remembered by audiences.



Vijay Kadam's film director Vijay Kadam not only graced the stage but also played strong roles in the cinema industry. His roles in 'Chashmebaddur', 'Monkey Baat', 'Bluffmaster', 'Topi Galla Re', 'Bhet Tuji Majhi', 'Dekhani Bayko Namyachi' were huge hits. Vijay Kadam used to attend new generation plays to encourage young artists. Apart from this, many artists were appreciated by attending award ceremonies. Vijay Kadam finally played the role of Baburao Tandel in the serial 'Ti Prat Aaliye' on Zee Marathi.