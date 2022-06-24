Vijay Sethupathi's brilliant performance in 'Maamanithan' deserves National Award: Shankar

Chennai, June 24 Ace director Shankar has showered praises on actor Vijay Sethupathi for his spectacular performance as a dad in director Seenu Ramasamy's just released family drama 'Maamanithan', saying the actor's brilliant performance in the film deserves a National Award

Taking to Twitter, Shankar wrote, "'Maamanithan' Got the satisfaction of watching a good film. Director Seenu Ramasamy (has) put his heart and soul and made this a realistic classic!

"Vijay Sethupathi's brilliant performance deserves a National Award. Music from Maestro Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja blended soulfully with the film."

Shankar wasn't the only one floored by the realistic drama. Director Simbu Devan too showered praises on the film.

He wrote in Tamil,"Congratulations director Seenu Ramasamy brother and Vijay Sethupathi brother and team... Already the film has got good reviews. My hearty wishes for the film to succeed big."

Actor Raj Kiran too was thoroughly impressed by the film and expressed his appreciation to director Seenu Ramasamy, who was grateful for the compliment.

Tweeting about actor Raj Kiran's appreciation, Seenu Ramasamy said, "I cannot forget this day when actor Raj Kiran, whom I consider my guru, blessed me wholeheartedly after watching my film."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor