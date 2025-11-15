Vijay Varma expresses angst on Delhi blast: ‘The hearts’ bleed’

Mumbai Nov 15 IANS Bollywood actor Vijay Varma has expressed his angst over the recent Delhi blasts that shook the nation on November 10.

When IANS asked Vijay about his reaction to the blasts, an upset Vijay expressed his grave concern and condemned the entire incident. “It bleeds. When a city suffers, collectively the entire citizens’ hearts bleed,” said Vijay in a conversation with IANS.

“We feel the pain of people who are suffering. This should not have happened and you feel helpless. At the same time, you want justice to happen, and we are all waiting for justice to be served. And I believe that we have a very strong authority and a very strong team of people who will look into this, and hopefully we will get the justice we deserve,” he added. For the uninitiated, a massive blast took place near the prime Red Fort area of Old Delhi on November 10.

Talking about Vijay Varma, the actor is all pepped for his upcoming movie Gustaakh Ishq. The movie is based in the retro era of Delhi, and exudes the charm and romance of Old Delhi. The movie that sees actor Vijay Varma stepping into a romantic role for the very first time has been the talk of the town ever since its first poster was unveiled a month ago.

Known for his intense, layered, and often unpredictable characters, Vijay’s transformation into a soft-spoken lover has taken everyone by surprise. In the trailer of Gustaakh Ishq that was unveiled recently, Vijay’s quiet glances and restrained expressions won a lot of hearts and also stirred headlines for his screen presence.

The movie, along with Vijay Varma, also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Fatima Sana Sheikh. The movie will be produced under Manish Malhotra’s new production banner known as Stage5 Production. Set in the bylanes of Purani Dilli (Old Delhi) and the fading 'kothis' (vintage houses) of Punjab, “Gustaakh Ishq” is a love story of passion and unspoken desire, drawing from a world where architecture holds memory and music carries longing.

The film is directed by Vibhu Puri with music by Vishal Bhardwaj, lyrics by Gulzar, sound by Resul Pookutty and cinematography by Manush Nandan. Gustaakh Ishq is all set to release on the 28th of November.

