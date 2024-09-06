Vijay Varma shares pics with "Thespian Gangstas" from IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

Washington [US], September 6 : Vijay Varma, who is riding high on the success of IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, recently dropped some pictures with the film's stellar cast, which includes Manoj Pahwa, Pankaj Kapur, and Naseeruddin Shah.

In a post on Instagram on Friday, Vijay shared the pictures with the caption, "Grazing with GOATS Thespian Gangstas."

The post quickly caught attention, with actor Sunny Hinduja commenting, "Maaaaiiiiiiiiiii bhi milna chahta hoon [I also want to meet]."

Recently, Vijay, during a press meet opened up about his role as Captain Devi Sharan in the Netflix series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack.

The series, based on the true story of the 1999 hijacking of the IC 814 Indian Airlines flight, features Varma portraying Captain Devi Sharan, who was the head pilot during the week-long ordeal.

At a press meet that he attended on Tuesday, Vijay said that the best compliment he received for his performance came directly from Captain Sharan himself.

"I was happy that Captain Devi Sharan enjoyed the work, he called and gave me a pat on the back. Also, Mrs. Sharan said, 'I know this man more than he knows himself and I can tell you that you've come very close to him'," he added.

The 'Darlings' actor also added that his aim was never to imitate the real-life captain.

"There was no effort to make him sound like a real-life captain, that was never the intention. He (Sinha) never showed me a picture of young Devi Sharan, or we've to achieve this. For the entire series, the intention was very clear that we were not imitating anyone's character," Varma said.

"I tried to keep the spirit of the person that I met... I'm thankful that this happened, and he (Sinha) was capturing it through a lens that worked well because the camera was always right next to my face all the time and there was a green screen in front of me," he added.

The press event was also attended by director Anubhav Sinha, along with Varma's co-stars Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Dia Mirza, and Pooja Gor.

The Hijack drama is created by Anubhav Sinha and Trishant Shrivastava. It stars actors Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Vijay Varma, Arvind Swamy, Patralekhaa, and Dia Mirza.

The six-episode series is based on the events of December 24, 1999, when an Indian Airlines flight IC 814 en route to Delhi from Kathmandu was hijacked after taking off from the Kathmandu Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal shortly after it entered Indian airspace.

