Vijay Varma turns photographer for Tamannaah Bhatia at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's star-studded 'Mangal Utsav'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 : Actor Vijay Varma, who often leaves fans in awe with his cute gestures towards his girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia, recently turned photographer for her at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 'Mangal Utsav' that took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Vijay's friend, fashion designer Karan Torani, shared the picture taken by Vijay himself, tagging Tamannaah and giving credit to Vijay.

The 'Mirzapur' actor, later reposted the picture on his Instagram, calling Tamannaah and Karan 'cuties'.

Tamannaah Bhatia looked stunning as she opted for an elegant black lehenga for the 'Mangal Utsav'.

Anant and Radhika's 'Mangal Utsav' wedding reception took place on July 14.

Other celebs who attended the reception include Govinda, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Sunny Deol, Anu Malik, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Nussrat Jahan.

Music maestro AR Rahman added a soulful touch to the wedding reception of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant with his live performance.

The youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, Radhika Merchant exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12.

The wedding celebration of Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

On Saturday, a blessing ceremony was conducted for the newlyweds, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi also came.

Many respected religious leaders attended the event, including Shankaracharya of Dwarka Peeth Swami Sadananda Saraswati and Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath Swami Avimukteshwaranand, who were warmly welcomed with standing ovations.

