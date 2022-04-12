Vijay’s ‘Beast’ banned in Qatar

Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film ‘Beast’ has been banned in Qatar. The film has reportedly stereotyped Muslims as terrorists and has been condemned by the TN Muslim association and has been banned for the same reasons. Earlier, the Kuwait government banned 'Beast'. It was reported that this decision was taken based on the assumption that the film portrayed Muslims as terrorists and it has a few dialogues against Pakistan.

The report also suggests that although the ban in Kuwait might not be integral to the film’s box-office collections, the ban in Qatar will turn out to not work in the film’s favour. The ban in Qatar might affect the film's collections in the GCC region as it's the second-largest territory of the region. Meanwhile, 'Beast' certified PG 15 in the other GCC region UAE, Bahrain, and Oman, while KSA censorship happened, stated the report. The film features Vijay as a RAW agent, who is stuck in a mall with terrorists. Besides Vijay, it also stars Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Shine Tom Chack, Yogi Babu, Aparna Das, Sathish, and Redin Kingsley in supporting roles