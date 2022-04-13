Vijay's Beast leaked online hours after its release in theatres

Thalapathy Vijay's latest release Beast has been hit by piracy as the Nelson Dilipkumar flick was leaked online on various torrent sites such as Tamilrockers, Movierulz, among others. According to an E-Times report, the film has been leaked by viewers who watched the movie in theatres.

The makers are yet to make a official statement on the issue however, Vijay's fans took to social media and urged moviegoers to not encourage piracy and watch the movie in theatres only. Beast also stars Pooja Hegde in a key role Beast marks Vijay’s 65th film. The film went on floors last year. However, the shoot was halted after the second wave of Covid-19. Later, in April 2021, Vijay and Nelson left for Georgia, where the shooting resumed. Kalanithi Maran has bankrolled the film through his production company Sun Pictures.

