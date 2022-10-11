Vikas Bahl recalls his best experience working with Amitabh Bachchan

Mumbai, Oct 11 Vikas Bahl, the director who is currently enjoying the positive response to his recently released theatrical film 'Goodbye' starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandana, spoke about his experience of working with the screen legend and shared what was his major takeaway from him, on the occasion of the legendary actor's 80th birthday.

The director told , "Working with Mr. Bachchan is a wholesome experience. You can learn so much from him about work, life, relationships, respecting people, attention to detail and pretty much everything."

But, what stood out for him was Big B's curiosity and the constant urge to excel in life, as he further mentioned, "While I was working on 'Goodbye', I saw him coming on set with curiosity like that of a newcomer in the industry, and this was every single day. He has that childlike curiosity, he wants to explore more even after achieving so much in his life and that's what makes him a true legend."

"The constant urge to seek something, to go beyond and outdo himself is what makes Mr. Bachchan what he really is today. I'm blessed to work with him," he added.

The makers of the film also released a special song 'Happy Birthday' wishing the megastar on his birthday. The video includes bits of celebrations both on and off-screen as the film unit gets drenched in celebrations.

'Goodbye', which also stars Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati and Sunil Grover, is a family drama and tells the story of how a family comes together in times of grief after losing an important member. The film, produced by Ekta Kapoor, has music by Amit Trivedi, and is currently playing in theatres.

