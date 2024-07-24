Vikram Bhatt describes 'Bloody Ishq' as a 'horror comedy' with a new twist

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 : Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, who is busy promoting his upcoming thriller 'Bloody Ishq' starring Avika Gor and Vardhan Puri, shared insights into the film.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Vikram described the film as a unique genre blend.

"We call it horror comedy. The era of horror comedy, where we mix comedy with horror. In the same way, we have mixed thriller with horror. It is something new. We hope that the audience will like it," he said.

When asked about Avika Gor's performance in the movie, Bhatt humorously remarked, "Very bad. Avika is so, so bad in the movie that I don't know what to tell you."

"But the truth is that I don't think that without Avika, 'Bloody Ishq' could have been made. Because of the kind of love, sincerity, and dedication that Avika has given to her performance, 'Bloody Ishq' would not be 'Bloody Ishq' without her. And I am not saying this because every director praises their actors, but I genuinely feel this," he added.

Earlier in July, the makers of 'Bloody Ishq' starring Avika Gor and Vardhan Puri unveiled the thrilling trailer, and is sure to send chills down your spine!

Directed by the master of horror films, Vikram Bhatt and produced by Mahesh Bhatt, the trailer opens with a woman who's lost her memory after an accident. As she arrives on an island with her husband, she begins to experience unexpected situations inside her home.

The trailer takes fans to a flashback of Vikram's other previous hit film Raaz (2002), starring Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea. The scenes of ghosts and the air of the movie seem to be on similar lines.

The film is set to release on July 26 on Disney+ Hotstar.

