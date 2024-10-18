Vikram Bhatt shares BTS moments from sets of 'Tu Meri Puri Kahani', expresses gratitude to Mahesh Bhatt

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 : Renowned filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, known for movies like 'Raaz', '1920: Evil Returns', and 'Khamoshiyan', shared BTS moments from the sets of 'Tu Meri Puri Kahani' on his social media handle.

He expressed his gratitude to Mahesh Bhatt for his support in the entire making of the film.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he gave credit to veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt for the entire idea behind the film.

He shared the video featuring the ace director Mahesh Bhatt and wrote in the caption, "It's ironical that parties should fight over the title Aashiqui when my boss (Mahesh Bhatt) made the film and did not even find the need to stake claim. Then I said to him, like the dialogue from the film Deewar, "Mere pass Bhattsaab hai!"

While talking about the title of the film, he added, "Don't need any title when I have the one who creatively engineered it! Let's do it again! A new boy - new girl love story with great music!" Boss thought a while and then said - "I have a story. Suhrita will direct it." TU MERI POORI KAHANI was born. Then came @ajay_murdia and he understood our dream and made it a reality! Here is the man Mahesh Bhatt and his rage - kicking ass like no one else does!"

Earlier, Ajay shared an update about his upcoming film on his Instagram handle, "Our Next movie on floor!! 'TU MERI PURI KAHANI' featuring Arhaan Patel & Hiranya Ojha... Created by Mahesh Bhatt & Vikram Bhatt , Directed by Suhrita Das, Music by Anu Malik & Produced by Ajay Murdia, Nitiz Murdia & Kshitiz Murdia..

