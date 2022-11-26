Vikram Gokhale continues to be on ventilator as veteran actor's health slightly deteriorates

Actor Vikram Gokhale's health, which had previously shown signs of steady improvement, has once again started to deteriorate.

According to Shirish Yadkikar, PRO Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, where the veteran actor has been hospitalised for the last few days, "Mr Vikram Gokhale continues to be on ventilator and has slightly deteriorated further and he is back on BP support and medication."

Gokhale has been in the hospital in Pune for some time now and is on a life support system.

Previously, on Friday, the hospital's PRO said that the actor "is showing slow but steady improvement. He is opening his eyes, moving his limbs and likely to be off ventilator support in the next 48 hours."

Meanwhile, in the early hours of Thursday, a rumour about the veteran's death surfaced on social media, following which several Bollywood celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Aly Goni, Jaaved Jaafery among others, took to Twitter to express condolences.

However, Dr Dhananjay Kelkar from Deenanth Mangeshkar Hospital later denied the rumours of the passing away of the veteran actor and said, "Not true."

Over a career spanning more than 40 years, Gokhale has appeared in various Marathi and Bollywood films, including 'Agneepath,' starring Amitabh Bachchan in 1990, and 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam,' with Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 1999.

He was last seen in 'Nikamma' alongside Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani. The film hit the theatres in June this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

