Vikram Prabhu on cloud nine after Rajini congratulates him for 'Taanakaaran' performance

Chennai, April 13 Cinema icon Rajinikanth has congratulated actor Vikram Prabhu for his fine performance in the recently released film 'Taanakkaran' that has been directed by Tamizh.

Taking to Twitter, Vikram Prabhu shared his delight at having been congratulated by Rajinikanth himself.

He wrote, "What a great feeling it is to get a call of appreciation for my performance by Superstar himself! Achieved something I didn't dare to dream. Guess following your passion creates such wonderful events in life! Also to 'Taanakkaran' team 'Hats off! God Bless!'"

The film, which released on Disney+ Hotstar recently, has been directed by Tamizh, who is best known for his role as the villain of the critically acclaimed courtroom drama 'Jai Bhim'.

Not many know that director Tamizh was actually a police officer in real life before turning a film director.

'Taanakkaran' is a story that takes place in a police training college. Lal plays a trainer in the police training academy in which Vikram Prabhu plays a cadet.

