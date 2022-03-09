Vikrant Massey is back in 'action' in 'Love Hostel'

Mumbai, March 9 Actor Vikrant Massey is quite excited to play a different role in the Bobby Deol-starrer 'Love Hostel'. This time the actor is seen as Ashu, a role which demands more fights, chases, shooting with guns, unlike his earlier romantic characters.

Talking about taking on such a different role, Vikrant shares: "With 'Love Hostel', I had that opportunity to go out there and do something that I really like. I've done 'Mirzapur', I've done 'Criminal Justice', I've done a few action parts but never like so out and out, that's what was really exciting for me with Love Hostel."

He adds: "It made me put myself out there in a space that I was always fond of but hadn't completely explored before. So I gave it my best and trained really hard for my action sequences and I'm really glad people have liked it too."

Vikrant next is 'Gaslight' with Sara Ali Khan and 'Forensic' with Radhika Apte in the pipeline.

