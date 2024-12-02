Vikrant Massey Retires from Acting at 37, Says 'We Will Meet Each Other One Last Time'

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey announced his retirement from acting on his social media post at the age of 37. The Sabarmati Express actor's latest Instagram post sparked speculation about his retirement in 2025.

Massey took his Instagram handle on Monday morning to share a post detailing his decision from his career. He was grateful for his journey and said, "The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support."

"As I move forward, I realise it's time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father, and Son. And also as an Actor," added Massey emotionally and revealed his future plans by going home.

Masssey's latest release Sabarmati Express has gain momentum on screens. He had been praised from many life touching movies, including 12th Fail and Sector 36. He said "Coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right."

Massey concluded his note with a heartfelt message to his supporters: "Last 2 movies and many years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between." as per the post he is currently working on two films Yaar Jigri and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.